Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,612. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $228.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,520 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.