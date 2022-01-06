Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

WU stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

