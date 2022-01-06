Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.76. Western Union shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 69,881 shares.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

