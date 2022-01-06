WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $186.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.20.

WEX stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

