WEX (NYSE:WEX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.65 and last traded at $151.19. 8,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in WEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in WEX by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WEX by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

