WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,900 ($25.60) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,750 ($23.58).

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.79) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($21.08) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,040.57 ($27.50).

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,602.50 ($21.59) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($27.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,483.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,588.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.77.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.49), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($669,489.18). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,610.30).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

