Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,010 ($40.56) and last traded at GBX 3,010 ($40.56). Approximately 2,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,090 ($41.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,800 ($51.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,117.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,132.85. The stock has a market cap of £13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

