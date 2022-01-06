WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Get WildBrain alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.