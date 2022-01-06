William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $7.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $362.48 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

