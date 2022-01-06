WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.40

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 54087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

