Wing Finance (WING) Reaches Market Cap of $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.55 or 0.07976520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.94 or 0.99895087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

