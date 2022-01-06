Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,530 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Wingstop worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.13, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.26.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

