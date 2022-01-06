WINk Trading 5% Higher This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003926 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00035985 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00347509 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

