Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 109.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 453.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after purchasing an additional 318,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.75, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

