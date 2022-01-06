WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.08.

WSP stock opened at C$178.67 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$178.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.07. The firm has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last 90 days.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

