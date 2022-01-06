Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

