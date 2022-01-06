X World Games (XWG) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. X World Games has a total market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00061949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.31 or 0.07886333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,112.82 or 0.99903199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008109 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,000,000 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

