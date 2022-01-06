Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to Top Pick at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $19.13 on Monday. Xperi has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xperi by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xperi by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

