Xponance Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 927,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132,310 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,579,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

