Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

