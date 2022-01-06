Xponance Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

