Xponance Inc. Sells 2,824 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after buying an additional 923,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,011,000 after buying an additional 721,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.80 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

