Xponance Inc. Sells 592 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,168 shares of company stock worth $10,053,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $243.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

