XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $205.07 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $205.07 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.15 or 0.07904915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00076393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,252.85 or 1.00086349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007996 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 279,015,372 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

