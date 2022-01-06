Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.73

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 47612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

