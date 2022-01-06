Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings per share of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.55. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $254.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $255.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.