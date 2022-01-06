Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.87 Million

Brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $350.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 13,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.