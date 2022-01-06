Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

