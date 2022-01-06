Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $6.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

