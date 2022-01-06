Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $6.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

