Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.87 Million

Analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $114.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.22 million and the lowest is $103.80 million. Euronav posted sales of $111.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $352.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 872,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 57.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

