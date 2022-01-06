Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Five9 posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,107 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.