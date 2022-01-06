Zacks: Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $174.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.75 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $171.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $708.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $705.80 million to $710.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $788.08 million, with estimates ranging from $766.88 million to $801.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $379.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.96. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

