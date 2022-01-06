Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post $1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TD stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

