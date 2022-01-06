Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 588,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,771. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.