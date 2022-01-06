Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

