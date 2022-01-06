Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $291.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $244.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 192.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.14. Ichor has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

