Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NIKE reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

