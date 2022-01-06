Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

