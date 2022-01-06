Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Genasys posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,343. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

