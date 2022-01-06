Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.50 million and the lowest is $515.60 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $441.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

IBP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.77. 1,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,041. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

