Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $340.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.11 million and the lowest is $335.70 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 500,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.