Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.91 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

