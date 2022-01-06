Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

