Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Shares of BANF stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.57.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 149.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

