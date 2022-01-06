Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.75 on Monday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

