Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Strong Sell

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2021, iRobot’s earnings surpassed estimates by 125.68%, while decreasing 35.3% year over year. For 2021, supply-chain issues, logistics woes, shipping delays and protracted shipping timeframes are expected to hurt the company’s results. Revenues are predicted to be $1.555-$1.590 billion compared with the previously stated $1.55-$1.62 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.15-$1.74 per share, down from $2.25-$3.15 mentioned earlier. Also, tariff-related costs are expected to adversely impact $42-$43 million on gross profit for 2021. In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the e-commerce business and share buybacks might be beneficial for the company in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

