Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Sell

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

