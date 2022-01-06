Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

