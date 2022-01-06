Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece."

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SBLK opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

