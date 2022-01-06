Zacks Investment Research Lowers C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Hold

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

CCCC stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

